Northern Ireland

Bangor flat fire: Homes evacuated as woman treated at scene

  • 25 February 2020
NI fire and rescue service

A woman has been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a flat in Bangor, County Down, on Monday night.

Four other people were moved out of nearby properties due to the blaze on the Southwell Road.

The fire was reported to emergency services at about 22:50 GMT.

An examination of the scene will continue on Tuesday morning. The police are appealing for anyone who noticed suspicious activity to contact them.