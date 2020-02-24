NI Executive facing shortfall of £600m

The Finance Minister has said the NI Executive faces a shortfall of £600m trying to meet the demands of Stormont departments.

This is even without the added strain of commitments made in the New Decade New Approach document.

Conor Murphy confirmed the Stormont budget had been postponed until the end of March, after the Westminster budget has been delivered.

That will give a fuller understanding of what extra funding may be available.

He said the move would present some logistical difficulties but would provide some more certainty.

Mr Murphy hopes to meet Treasury officials in London later this week to press the Stormont parties' demands for more cash to meet the commitments made in the deal which restored power-sharing.