NI's largest health unions have agreed a way forward with the Department of Health over pay parity.

Unison, Unite and the Royal College of Nursing had staged industrial action for several months in protest over pay and staffing.

Strike action was suspended in January following successful talks with the Department of Health.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said its members had spoken clearly in accepting the government's offer.

Pat Cullen, from the RCN, said: "It was unprecedented, not just in Northern Ireland, but for RCN members anywhere to go on strike.

"While RCN members have spoken clearly in accepting this offer, we are also clear we need to see all of the measures that have been agreed by Health Minister Robin Swann implemented in full."

The Northern Ireland Executive commitments on health parity and staffing investment is expected to cost £170m in 2020/21.

The £170m is part of the £661m extra that Mr Swann has said he needs for the forthcoming year in order to maintain existing services and meet all New Decade, New Approach commitments on health and social care.

During the strike action thousands of appointments and procedures were postponed as staff took to the picket lines.

The offer has not been accepted by health union Nipsa, who are continuing industrial action.