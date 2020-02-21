Image copyright Euphoria Allstar Cheerleading/Family/Edendork GAC Image caption Lauren Bullock, 17, Morgan Barnard, 17, and 16-year-old Connor Currie, died after the incident

There are different lead stories across all Northern Ireland's Friday papers.

In The Irish News, the father of a victim of the Cookstown disco crush tragedy tells of his "devastation" over the length of time the investigation is taking.

Three teenagers died in the crush at a hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone in March 2019.

James Bradley, whose son Morgan was one of the victims, tell the paper that he has been "re-traumatised by a case delay".

The paper reports that, almost one year on, the police have yet to send files to the prosecution service.

His lawyer has written to Justice Minister Naomi Long to ask for a meeting to discuss concerns about the investigation.

The PSNI said the investigation continues and all evidence will be reported to the PPS in due course.

A tale of two Sorchas

The News Letter leads with a "huge payout" for Alliance Party councillor Sorcha Eastwood.

She will receive a five-figure sum from a former DUP representative who falsely accused her of being a "mouthpiece for the Provisional IRA".

Graham Craig also issued an unreserved apology to Ms Eastwood.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The remark was made on social media about Sorcha Eastwood

She sued over the contents of a tweet by Mr Craig in August 2018.

The Lagan Valley councillor says the unfounded allegation had caused her "distress and upset".

However she adds that she is pleased her "reputation has been vindicated and the record set right".

Image copyright David Young/PA Image caption Sorcha McAnespy, pictured in 2018 after she became a member of Fianna Fail

On the front of the Belfast Telegraph we hear from a different Sorcha.

Former Sinn Féin councillor Sorcha McAnespy tells the paper that she has contacted the police over "untrue and malicious allegations" made on social media.

The mother-of-three, who is now a member of Fianna Fáil, says that false rumours have linked her to a "public figure in Tyrone".

The Omagh woman says the past seven weeks have been "just horrible" and she is speaking out now following the death of TV presenter Caroline Flack.

She says she has contacted the police and taken legal advice over her face being superimposed on "vile pornographic images".

However she says it is "highly frustrating that apparently nothing can be done to counteract such vile rumours".

Ms McAnespy has had to seek therapy because of the distress cause by the trolls.