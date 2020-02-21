Image copyright Reuters Image caption Harry Gregg died on Sunday aged 87

The funeral of former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg will take place later in Coleraine.

Gregg, a hero of the 1958 Munich air disaster, died on Sunday aged 87.

He bravely rescued team-mates and other passengers following the plane crash in which 23 were killed.

His funeral service will be held in St Patrick's Parish Church in Coleraine at 12:00 GMT.

Gregg was described by teammate Sir Bobby Charlton as "a fantastic goalkeeper, but more importantly an incredible human being".

Image copyright AFP/GETTY Image caption Harry Gregg in action for Northern Ireland against England in 1959

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said: "Harry was a man of great character and a true legend at our club."

Gregg and his family moved to Coleraine after he was born in Tobermore, County Londonderry, and he excelled as a player for his home town club before moving to England.

When he joined United in December 1957 for £23,500, Gregg was the world's most expensive goalkeeper and was voted the best at the following year's World Cup.

He made 25 appearances for Northern Ireland between 1954 and 1963.

The Irish FA opened a book of condolence in his memory at the National Stadium at Windsor Park.

A book of condolence was also opened in Coleraine Town Hall.