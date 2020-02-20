Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tenants are to be informed of the rise this month

Housing Executive rents are to rise for the first time in five years as the organisation faces a significant shortfall in funding, BBC News NI has learned.

The 2.75% hike - coming into effect in April - will result in an average weekly increase of £1.79.

Tenants are to be informed of the rise this month.

It comes as the executive warned it may have to start "de-investing" in half its portfolio.

The de-investment could result in the "gradual loss of 43,000 social homes", it told the new minister responsible for housing.

That figure represents a third of its social supply and over 5% of all homes in Northern Ireland.

The details are contained in a first day briefing to the Communities Minister, Sinn Féin's Deirdre Hargey, obtained by the BBC through a Freedom of Information Request.

It sets out how the Housing Executive (NIHE) needs £7.1bn over the next 30 years with £3bn needed over the first 11 years to deal with the backlog of work.

The document warns: "This is currently unachievable as the NIHE generates insufficient income via rent to properly sustain itself.

"After operating costs it is only able to afford around half of the investment it requires."