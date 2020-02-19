Image copyright Google Maps Image caption A stretch of the A29 (stock image)

A landslide has led to a partial closure of the main road between Dungannon and Cookstown.

The A29 connects the two County Tyrone towns and also leads on to the M1.

It has been closed between the Tullycullion Road and the Thomas Street roundabout in Dungannon, with diversions through Donaghmore.

The closure is expected to continue into Thursday morning, with police warning of disruption during the rush hour.

The PSNI said engineers have been called to assess the ground but work could take some time due to the landslide, the narrowness of the road and the height of the banks.