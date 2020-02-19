Image copyright Google Image caption The road remained closed on Wednesday evening

A man and woman, both in their 20s, have died in a two-vehicle collision in County Antrim.

It happened on the Duneany Road in Glarryford, near Ballymena, at about 14:05 GMT on Wednesday.

The female driver of one car and a male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Another woman who was driving the other car has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them

The collision involved a yellow Citroen and white Honda.

PSNI Inspector Marty Mullan asked for "anyone who recorded any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could potentially help our investigation to get in touch with us."

The Duneany Road remains closed.