Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Workers had picketed outside Allied Bakeries in Belfast over a pay dispute.

Industrial action at Allied Bakeries has ended after workers said the company increased its pay offer.

About 250 workers had gone on strike on Sunday, following the collapse of talks between the firm and trade unions on Friday.

Unite union said workers had "voted overwhelmingly with a 90 percent majority" to accept the new pay offer.

Allied Bakeries is best known in Northern Ireland for brands such as Kingsmill and Sunblest.

"This provides an above-inflation pay increase and will mean that instead of real terms incomes falling as would have been the case with offers only days ago, these workers will now enjoy a real-terms pay increase," said Unite regional coordinating officer Susan Fitzgerald.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Talks between Allied Bakeries and the trade union, Unite, broke down on Friday

"This is the second recent win for our members in Northern Ireland bakeries - both of which came on the back of strong votes for industrial action after below-inflation pay increases were rejected by workers."

Staff had picketed outside the Castlereagh Road site on Sunday, causing disruption for delivery vehicles.

Allied Bakeries is owned by Associated British Foods - an international company which owns a range of brands across different sectors, including Primark, and posted pre-tax profits of about £1.4bn last year.

But according to its latest accounts, Allied Bakeries was operating at a loss, which had been reduced because of cost-cutting measures.

The accounts also indicated lower reported sales.

In a statement on Sunday, Allied Bakeries said: "All employees involved are paid at rates above that recommended by the Living Wage Foundation and benefit from company subsidised pensions.

"We have increased our rates of pay every year for the past 10 years and will do so again this year."