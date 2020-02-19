Image copyright Getty/Roman Didkivskyi

Life's rich tapestry is covered in this morning's papers - a bus company's finances, same-sex marriage, and a solicitor who stole from his clients.

"No business opt-out in gay marriage law" - The News Letter claims that hoteliers, florists and wedding photographers will be unable to refuse same-sex wedding couples.

The papers reports on plans drawn up by the Northern Ireland Office (NIO).

It reports that they "spell out in black and white that whilst it envisions giving churches an opt-out clause over ceremonies no such exemption will apply to marriage services".

The news was uncovered by a question submitted by TUV leader Jim Allister in response to a government consultation.

Mr Allister says the NIO's stance contrasts with the 2018 'gay cake' Ashers bakery ruling.

Ciaran Kelly, from The Christian Institute, tells the paper: "Since the courts have declared that support for traditional marriage is a belief worthy of respect in a democratic society it would be better still if small business owners like florists and photographers were left to operate according to their conscience on marriage too."

'Extremely hurtful'

In the Belfast Telegraph, the former director of Wrightbus hits back at revelations uncovered in BBC Spotlight.

The programme revealed that the parent company of Wrightbus made a £1.35m donation to a religious charity when the County Antrim bus builder was in deep financial trouble.

Wrightbus went into administration in September 2019 owing creditors £58m.

In January 2019, its parent firm Cornerstone made the donation to Green Pastures Church.

The paper reports that Pastor Jeff Wright says any claims money was wrongly donated are untrue.

It also says the church leader is "deeply concerned" about how the issue has become "personalised".

In a statement, Mr Wright said: "A view is being peddled that Cornerstone Group Limited was wrongly paid dividends by Wrights Group and that Cornerstone wrongly used these monies to make donations towards the development of our church - that could not be further from the truth and is extremely hurtful and damaging."

Image copyright PA

Jeff Wright also revealed details about death threats issued to the family after the company entered administration.

The wider Wright family said they had acted appropriately and lawfully at all times.

'Almost obsessive interest in horse-racing'

On the front page of the The Irish News - a report on a lawyer who stole almost a million pounds from his firm and its clients to fund a "horse-racing obsession".

Graham Keys, of Lurgan Road, Glenavy, in County Antrim was jailed for two years and three months.

Between March 2006 and July 2015, Keys "helped himself" to £856,714.89 from the clients account and to £83,931.01 from the company account.

He admitted a total of 21 charges.

His defence lawyers said Keys "accepted unequivocally" that he was responsible for "creating havoc with his own firm".

The judge described him as a "highly gifted and capable solicitor" who used his "legal knowledge and ability" to "systematically siphon" funds using "camouflage and concealment" over a prolonged period.

The judge said he accepted the money was used to "indulge his almost obsessive interest in horses and horse-racing".