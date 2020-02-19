Image copyright Pacemaker

Police have made a fresh appeal for information on the first anniversary of the murder of David Murphy.

Mr Murphy's body was discovered at a house in rural County Antrim in February last year after he was shot twice.

The 52-year-old was found by a friend at Glenholme Farm in Church Road, Glenwherry.

Police launched a murder inquiry into what was described as a "brutal attack".

Mr Murphy's body was discovered at a house in rural County Antrim

Speaking one year after Mr Murphy was killed, Det Ch Insp Darren McCartney said police were particularly keen to trace the victim's movements leading up to the discovery of his body.

He said: "No matter how insignificant you think your information may be it could be crucial in helping police bring the perpetrators before the courts.

"Whoever carried out this callous murder showed total indifference to the fact that Mr Murphy's body could have been discovered by his parents," he added.

"They did not care about the devastation and anguish they caused his family, who will have to live with this nightmare for the rest of their lives."