A 700% rise in cases of mumps in Northern Ireland has been blamed on young people failing to get a second MMR jab.

The warning came after the Public Health Agency revealed there were 534 confirmed cases last year, compared to just 67 in 2018.

The vast majority (371) were in young adults, aged 15 to 34.

The Public Health Agency's Dr Jillian Johnson said two doses of the MMR vaccine would maximise protection.

"Whilst the majority of all cases, including young adults, have received two doses of MMR vaccine (77%), the proportion of people with less than two doses (23%) is enough to continue to drive the spread of mumps every three to four years and this is what we are seeing during 2019," she said.

The warning comes after it was revealed cases of mumps in England had reached their highest level in a decade.

Outbreaks in universities and colleges raised the number of cases of the painful viral illness to 5,042 in 2019 - four times the number in 2018.

As with Northern Ireland, most were in young adults who missed out on the MMR jab.

Teenagers and young adults who have not had two doses of the MMR vaccine are deemed "particularly vulnerable".

There were also increases in mumps cases in Wales and Scotland in 2019.

What is mumps?

It is a viral infection that used to be very common in children before the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine was introduced in the UK in 1988.

A classic sign is puffy cheeks under the ears.

Mumps is contagious and spread through infected droplets of saliva breathed in through the mouth or nose.

What are the symptoms?

painful swelling of the glands at the side of the face

headache

fever

joint pain

feeling tired

loss of appetite

Most people usually recover without treatment.

But in rare cases, there can be serious complications, such as inflammation of the testicles in males, meningitis and deafness.

Why do some people still get mumps?

The part of the triple vaccine that specifically protects against mumps is not quite as effective as the elements protecting against measles and rubella.

However, getting the jab is still crucial - because the more people who are protected, the less likely mumps will be shared around.

During outbreaks among students, which are common, completely unvaccinated people are at highest risk.

Even if you get the illness after being vaccinated, you are likely to have a less serious form of it and fewer complications.

Why do outbreaks happen?

Cases of mumps consistently outnumber measles and rubella cases every year.

Teenagers and young adults in colleges and universities are now the ones who tend to be affected - for several reasons.

Many of the 2019 cases were born in the late 1990s and early 2000s and missed out on the MMR vaccine when they were children.

Research by a disgraced UK doctor, Dr Andrew Wakefield, falsely linking the vaccine to autism undoubtedly had an impact on uptake.

Current students may also be too old to have been immunised or offered the MMR, or may only have had one dose of the vaccine and thus not be fully protected.

It is also possible the vaccine's protection against mumps may have worn off.