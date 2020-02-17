Police warn Sinn Féin of 'dissident bomb plan'

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Michelle O'Neill has been the vice-president of Sinn Féin since 2018

Sinn Féin's deputy leader Michelle O'Neill has said police have told her dissident republicans are planning a bomb attack on a party member's car.

It comes six days after the deputy first minister said she and Gerry Kelly were under threat.

On Monday she said: "We have been told this planned attack could happen anywhere in the north.

"This is literally a threat against thousands of Sinn Féin members and their families in the north."

The party has come under threat following its attendance at the recent launch of the police recruitment campaign.

Mrs O'Neill urged members to be vigilant and called on those behind the bomb threat to lift it.

She said: "Following the recent launch of a PSNI recruitment campaign, police have told Sinn Féin that persons aligned with the dissident republican group, the so-called New IRA, plan to attack a Sinn Féin member using an under car explosive device

"This is not the first time this particular group have made threats against Sinn Féin members and the PSNI is taking this threat very seriously."

She added: "This latest threat shows once again that these groups are in conflict with their own community.

"This dangerous and disgraceful threat comes at a time when the debate on Irish unity is centre stage.

"And the response of these so-called republicans is to plan attacks on Sinn Féin members.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Michelle O'Neill and policing spokesman Gerry Kelly attended the PSNI recruitment launch

"Let me be very clear, Sinn Féin will not be deterred from pursuing our objective of a united Ireland.

"We will continue to represent the people in government and in communities the length and breadth of Ireland, driving the agenda for change which has been backed by more than 700,000 voters across this island,

"This armed group must withdraw its threat immediately. There is no room for the existence of armed groups. They should disband."