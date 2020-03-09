Barney Eastwood: Boxing promoter and businessman dies
- 9 March 2020
Barney Eastwood, one of Northern Ireland's best known business and sporting figures, has died.
Mr Eastwood was a bookmaker, boxing promoter and property developer.
Born in Cookstown in 1932, he founded the Eastwoods chain of betting shops, which he later sold for more than £100m.
He was also a high-profile boxing promoter, working with former world featherweight champion Barry McGuigan.