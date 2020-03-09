Northern Ireland

Barney Eastwood: Boxing promoter and businessman dies

  • 9 March 2020
Barney Eastwood, one of Northern Ireland's best known business and sporting figures, has died.

Mr Eastwood was a bookmaker, boxing promoter and property developer.

Born in Cookstown in 1932, he founded the Eastwoods chain of betting shops, which he later sold for more than £100m.

He was also a high-profile boxing promoter, working with former world featherweight champion Barry McGuigan.

Image copyright Pacemaker
Image caption Barney Eastwood and Barry McGuigan return to Belfast after winning the world featherweight title in 1985