Image caption Breege Quinn made a statement to the press at Stormont

The parents of Paul Quinn have gone to Stormont to repeat their call for Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy to publicly state their son was not a criminal.

The 21 year old from County Armagh was beaten to death in a barn near Oram, County Monaghan in 2007.

At the time, Mr Murphy said Mr Quinn had links to criminality. He has withdrawn his remarks and apologised to the family.

But the Quinns want him to supply the names of IRA members involved.

On Monday, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said she would like to meet Breege Quinn face to face and discuss this.

Stephen and Breege Quinn met politicians at Stormont on Monday to further their case.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Paul Quinn died after a brutal beating in 2007

"Conor Murphy said he was sorry for what he put us through, but he did not say Paul was not a criminal," said Mrs Quinn.

"I expect him to say Paul Quinn was not a criminal and he will go to the PSNI and Gardai and give the names of the IRA men he spoke to in Cullyhanna."

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said she had spoken to Mrs Quinn and would like to sit down with both her and Mr Murphy.

"We are not going to resolve this matter over the airwaves," she said.

"I wish her peace of mind and above all I wish her justice because those who carried out this brutal murder are still at large, for the purposes of justice and law and order, the priority is that those people are apprehended."

Both Ms McDonald and party vice president Michelle O'Neill have stated that Paul Quinn was not involved in crime.