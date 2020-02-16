Newtownabbey: Man, 77, charged with attempted murder
- 16 February 2020
A 77-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Newtownabbey.
A man in his 60s was stabbed at a flat in Rathcoole Close on Saturday night and was left in a serious condition in hospital.
The accused is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.
He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.