Image copyright Google Image caption Police say those involved are believed to be aged 16 to 17

A man in his 30s has been treated in hospital after he was kicked and punched by a gang of youths in Ballymena, County Antrim, on Saturday.

Six to eight youths shouted racist remarks at two men leaving a house in Dunvale Park at about 23:30 GMT.

It was reported that when the victim challenged the gang, he was pushed to the ground and attacked.

Police are treating the incident as a hate crime. The second man, who tried to intervene, was not injured.

Sgt Hewat, of the PSNI, described it as a "nasty attack" and said it is believed that some of those involved were aged 16 to 17.

"The victim is currently undergoing treatment at hospital for his injuries, including to his face," he said.

"As well as the physical injuries to the victim, both he and the other male have been left badly shaken.

"Hate crime has no place in society and should be rejected and reviled by everyone."