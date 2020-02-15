Northern Ireland

Ardoyne attack: Man dragged into house and shot

  • 15 February 2020
police cordon Image copyright PA Media

A man in his 30s has been dragged into a house in north Belfast and shot in the leg, police have said.

The attack, by a number of masked men, happened in Ardglen Place, Ardoyne, at about 22:40 GMT on Saturday.

The victim was shot once in the thigh and is being treated in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

