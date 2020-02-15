A 77-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

Police received a report that a man in his 60s was stabbed at flats in Rathcoole Close at about 19:00 GMT on Saturday.

The victim is said to be in a serious condition in hospital.

The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.