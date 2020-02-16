Image copyright ozgurkeser Image caption Unite said strike action will coincide with the ramp-up production of pancakes

About 250 Northern Ireland bakery workers have gone on strike in a dispute over pay.

Talks between Allied Bakeries and the trade union, Unite, broke down on Friday.

Allied Bakeries is best known in Northern Ireland for brands like Kingsmill and Sunblest.

The union has said strike action will coincide with the ramp-up of production of pancakes at the Castlereagh Road site ahead of Pancake Tuesday.

Allied Bakeries is owned by Associated British Foods - an international company that owns a range of brands across different sectors, including Primark, and posted pre-tax profits of about £1.4bn last year.

But according to its latest accounts, Allied Bakeries was operating at a loss, which had been reduced because of cost-cutting measures.

The accounts also indicated lower reported sales.

Susan Fitzgerald, Unite's regional co-ordinating officer, said the strike would "significantly impact pancake production" and that the "blame for this entirely avoidable outcome lies squarely with the bosses".

Image copyright YaroslavKryuchka Image caption Talks between Allied Bakeries and the trade union Unite broke down on Friday

Unite has called on the public to back the striking workers.

"Workers in the bakery sector are low paid, only making up a living income by working unsocial shifts and meeting challenging bonus targets - basic pay is little above the bare legal minimum," said Ms Fitzgerald.

"In recent weeks, workforces at Hovis and Allied Bakeries each voted overwhelmingly for strike action to win a decent pay uplift.

"While Hovis bosses averted a pending strike action by providing a 4% uplift, those at Allied Bakeries are offering only 2.5%."

In a statement on Friday, Allied Bakeries said they were proud of their reputation "as a long-term and stable employer in the community" and that they were disappointed about the industrial action.

"All those involved within this ballot are paid at rates above The Living Wage Foundation's recommended UK hourly rate and provided with a range of in-work benefits, including life insurance and pension provision," the statement read.