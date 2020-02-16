Image copyright Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Finance ministers from NI, Scotland and Wales have written a joint letter seeking urgent talks with the government ahead of the Budget.

The ministers want to discuss its impact on devolved administrations.

They also want the new Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay to clarify plans for the forthcoming UK comprehensive spending review.

The new chancellor, Rishi Sunak, is expected to deliver the Budget on 11 March.

Northern Ireland Finance Minister Conor Murphy, Scottish Public Finance Minister Kate Forbes and Welsh Finance Minister Rebecca Evans jointly penned the letter to Mr Barclay.

They said: "It is urgent we come together as soon as possible to discuss matters of mutual interest, particularly now the executive has been restored in Northern Ireland.

"There were constructive discussions with your predecessor and we hope that we can build on these to make progress on a number of important issues where positive action is now needed."

The power-sharing institutions in Northern Ireland were returned in January after a deal was struck to end three years of political deadlock.

Image copyright Getty Images/ljubaphoto

The ministers said the delay in the Budget had created challenges for their own financial planning.

They added: "It will be important to discuss the challenges for public spending as a result of leaving the European Union and how we can work together to ensure as smooth a transition as possible to a UK funding framework which delivers for all parts of the United Kingdom and respects devolution."

Last month, BBC News NI reported that the Westminster government is to give the NI Executive an extra £1bn to support the Stormont deal.

But Mr Murphy described the offer as an "act of bad faith", saying it "makes our job much more difficult".

The financial package includes:

The £1bn investment as a result of UK spending plans, which will include funding for infrastructure investment

The "rapid injection" of £550m to Stormont's budget, including £200m to end the nurses' pay dispute and deliver pay parity over the next two years

£60M of ringfenced capital to deliver a medical school in Londonderry, subject to executive approval

£50M over two years to support the rollout of low-emission public transport

About £245m to support transformation of public services, with money being released depending on the delivery of reform

£140m to address Northern Ireland's "unique circumstances"

It is not yet clear which spending commitments relate to the deal and which are the result of the automatic increases.