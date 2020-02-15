A woman in County Down was left badly shaken after she was confronted by a burglar with a hatchet in her home.

The occupant of a in Mill Hill in Castlewellan was awakened by loud noises at 05:15 GMT on Saturday.

When she went into her living room she found the masked and armed man. He fled after a short, verbal exchange, but took the occupant's purse with him.

The windows and headlights of a Vauxhall Astra car, parked outside the property, were damaged.

Police said the woman was not physically injured, however, she has been left badly shaken.

Det Sgt James Johnston said: "Enquiries are under way to establish exactly what occurred, and why.

"One line of enquiry is that the suspect may have targeted the wrong address."