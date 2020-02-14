Northern Ireland

Suspected heroin and herbal cannabis worth £655,000 seized in Belfast

  • 14 February 2020
Suspected drugs seized in Belfast Image copyright PSNI
Image caption The suspected drugs were seized following searches at locations across south Belfast and Belfast city centre

Three men and a woman have been arrested by police after the seizure of suspected drugs, including heroin and herbal cannabis, worth more than £655,000.

Police said the seizures and arrests were made between Monday and Friday.

They followed searches at locations across south Belfast and Belfast city centre.

The PSNI said it remained "fully committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities".