Image copyright PSNI Image caption The suspected drugs were seized following searches at locations across south Belfast and Belfast city centre

Three men and a woman have been arrested by police after the seizure of suspected drugs, including heroin and herbal cannabis, worth more than £655,000.

Police said the seizures and arrests were made between Monday and Friday.

They followed searches at locations across south Belfast and Belfast city centre.

The PSNI said it remained "fully committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities".