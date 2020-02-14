Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paul McIntyre raised his arms as he was brought into Londonderry Magistrates' Court

The man accused of journalist Lyra McKee's murder is pictured on the front of all Northern Ireland's papers on Friday.

Paul McIntyre, 52, from Londonderry, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm and membership of a proscribed organisation - the IRA.

The Daily Mirror says that Mr McIntyre is accused of picking up bullet casings after Ms McKee was shot dead.

Scuffles broke out ahead of Thursday's court hearing.

While Mr McIntyre is pictured on the front of both the Belfast Telegraph and News Letter, both focus on the departure of Secretary of State Julian Smith.

"Dismay at Boris' Smith power play" is the News Letter's headline.

It says the sacking of Mr Smith has been branded a "disastrous" decision that "defies logic".

The paper also reports on the ongoing inquest into the 1976 Kingsmills massacre on its front page.

A lawyer for families said there had been a "distinct failure" by the inquest to deliver justice for the "sectarian genocide" by the IRA.

The Belfast Telegraph says that new secretary of state Brandon Lewis had previously pledged that there would be no border down the Irish Sea after Brexit.

It adds that government sources dismissed claims that Mr Smith was sacked because of Downing Street's unease at legacy proposals contained in the New Decade, New Approach deal.

Instead they pointed to tensions with Boris Johnson's de facto chief of staff Dominic Cummings.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brandon Lewis has replaced Julian Smith as secretary of state

It's not good news for the Republic of Ireland's voters in The Irish News.

The paper says that there is a growing prospect of another general election in the Republic.

This follows Fianna Fáil ruling out speaking to Sinn Féin about the possibility of forming a coalition government.

Fine Gael has already signalled that it does not want to be a junior coalition partner or to support Fianna Fáil in a confidence and supply arrangement.

Irish News political correspondent John Manley says that the prospect of Sinn Féin playing a role in the Republic's next government has become less likely, but that the possibility of a a new election has increased.