Image copyright Getty Images Image caption £10.9m has been spent on the system since April 2019

A senior government official has raised doubts about the future of a software contract that is heavily relied on by the agriculture industry.

Millions of pounds of taxpayers' money has been spent on the system, which traces animal movements and diseases.

A Stormont committee heard the contract was in review after significant issues delayed its roll-out.

Brian Doherty said £10.9m was spent by the Department for Agriculture on the system since April 2019.

The company involved has been approached for comment.

Mr Doherty said the existing traceability system, which the new one was meant to replace, remains "fit for purpose".

Image caption Mr Doherty said discussion were ongoing about a "rectification plan"

But he told the Stormont Agriculture and Environment Committee that the software received from the company responsible - AMT Sybex - had not been up to the "quality standard".

As a result there was ongoing contact between the company and the department about a "rectification plan".

Mr Doherty was asked by committee chairman Declan McAleer MLA whether he was confident the obstacles could be overcome and the system implemented.

He replied: "I would like to defer that question solely because there are commercial sensibilities in that we're looking at, the rectification plan, and that will result in a decision from the department."

APHIS replacement

An £8.7m contract for the Northern Ireland Food Animal Information System (NIFAS) was awarded to AMT-SYBEX in 2016 for a nine-year term.

The then agriculture minister Michelle McIlveen described it as a "significant investment in the infrastructure of the local agri-food industry".

The first stage of it was implemented in June 2017.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Doherty said it was "disappointing" the new system was not fully in place

It was meant to replace the existing system Animal Plant Health Information System (APHIS) which has been in use here since 1998.

APHIS has been held up as a world-leading traceability system, which facilitates trade and gives guarantees on food safety and animal health.

Mr Doherty said that parts of APHIS were "clunky" and it needed replaced.

He said it was "disappointing" and "unfortunate" that the new system was not fully in place.