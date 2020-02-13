Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Lewis was first elected as an MP in 2010

Brandon Lewis has been appointed the new Northern Ireland secretary.

He replaces Julian Smith, who was fired after 204 days in the job and had helped to restore power-sharing at Stormont.

Mr Lewis is a former chair of the Conservative Party and most recently a security minister in Boris Johnson's cabinet.

He has been the MP for Great Yarmouth since 2010.

In 2018, when he was a Cabinet Office minister, he visited the Irish border and later met businesses in Belfast to hear their concerns about Brexit.

Last year, during an interview with the BBC, he said that after Brexit some checks on some goods leaving Great Britain for Northern Ireland would be required, if those goods were then destined to leave the UK.

But he disputed the accuracy of a leaked government document which stated that customs declarations checks would be highly disruptive and separate Northern Ireland from Great Britain.