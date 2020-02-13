Bombardier sells remaining stake in A220 to Airbus

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The A220 was formerly known as the Bombardier CSeries before Airbus acquired a majority stake in the project

Aerospace firm Bombardier has sold its remaining stake in the A220 jet project to Airbus for $591m (£455m).

Airbus first invested in the project in 2017 at a time when Bombardier was in financial difficulties.

The wings for the A220 are made at Bombardier's plant in Belfast and it also supplies other Airbus parts.

Last year Bombardier agreed to sell the Belfast wing plant to Spirit Aerosystems.

That deal, which includes Bombardiers's other Belfast operations, is expected to be completed later this year.

The A220 started life as the Bombardier CSeries.

However the development of the CSeries went over time and budget and threatened to tip Bombardier into insolvency.

The Canadian state of Québec also invested in the CSeries, in what was effectively a bail out.

Québec retains a 25% stake in the A220.