A 52-year-old man has been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry.

He is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation.

Ms McKee, who was 29, was observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate when she was shot on 18 April 2019.

The 52-year-old, who is from Derry, is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Thursday.