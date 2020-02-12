Lyra McKee: Man charged with journalist's murder
- 12 February 2020
A 52-year-old man has been charged with the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry.
He is also charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and professing to be a member of a proscribed organisation.
Ms McKee, who was 29, was observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate when she was shot on 18 April 2019.
The 52-year-old, who is from Derry, is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Thursday.