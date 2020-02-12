Monthly bin collection among council saving options

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Changing from fortnightly to monthly black bin collection could save £400,000 annually

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is to discuss a range of cost-cutting proposals after it announced it was £68.7m in debt last week.

One of the proposals would change black bin collection from fortnightly to monthly, saving an estimated £400,000 annually.

Another suggestion is to close Waterworld in Portrush, at an annual saving of around £80,000.

The proposals will come before councillors on Wednesday night.

The scale of the council's debt was revealed on 4 February when it voted to bring in independent financial advisors to provide "urgent and immediate assistance with the current rate setting process".

Councillors postponed a decision on setting rates, pending clarification on potential savings.

The report, which is on the agenda for a full meeting of the council, itemises dozens of options, including increasing burial charges, a rise in the trading licence cost for the Lammas Fair and reducing the number of Christmas trees bought for some towns and villages.

It also finds an annual saving of £28,000 could be made by not renewing the council's town centre wifi contract.

The report finds both benefits and problems that could come from changes to monthly black bin collection .

Beyond the estimated £400,000 annual saving, "recycling rates will improve".

However, this could lead to issues with fly-tipping and says "residents need something back in return", such as a larger blue bin, separate glass collection or weekly food waste collection.

A further £300,000 could also be saved each year with a proposal to "remove the ability to tip residual waste at all recycling centres".

Image copyright Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Image caption Waterworld first opened in Portrush in 1986

Waterworld, which first opened in Portrush in 1986, is at risk of closure if the measures are approved.

It has a current annual cost to the council of £146,116, but the report includes comments that its closure would mean there is "no significant indoor council operated leisure provision" in the town.

The predicted annual savings from areas covered by leisure and tourism in the report total £1.3m.

Changes to environmental services, including bin collection, would see a predicted annual saving of £2.7m.