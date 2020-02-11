Capturing the beauty of winter across Northern Ireland

  • 11 February 2020

Wrap up warm and enjoy eye-catching wintry landscapes across Northern Ireland.

  • Ligoniel Dam John Mallon

    John Mallon took this tranquil picture of the sun rising over a snowy Ligoniel Dam

  • Snow Slieve Gallion David Brownlow

    It's snow day to be out - David Brownlow had a captive audience on Slieve Gallion in County Londonderry

  • Seaforde Suzanne Reid

    Warm lights from behind closed doors - Suzanne Reid's snow photograph from Seaforde in County Down

  • Katesbridge Andrea O'Hare

    Misty weather in Katesbridge, County Down - Andrea O'Hare took this photograph

  • Winter Slieve Gullion David Brownlow

    Winter among the rushes on Slieve Gullion

  • Banbridge Dr Gavin Hughes

    A picture postcard scene in Banbridge, County Down, by Dr Gavin Hughes

  • Glens of Antrim Liz Weir

    Liz Weir took this photo of snow in the Glens of Antrim

  • Divis Mountain Pacemaker

    Walking the dog in the winter wonderland of Divis Mountain - a photograph from Pacemaker Press