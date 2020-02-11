Capturing the beauty of winter across Northern Ireland
Wrap up warm and enjoy eye-catching wintry landscapes across Northern Ireland.
-
John Mallon
John Mallon took this tranquil picture of the sun rising over a snowy Ligoniel Dam
-
David Brownlow
It's snow day to be out - David Brownlow had a captive audience on Slieve Gallion in County Londonderry
-
Suzanne Reid
Warm lights from behind closed doors - Suzanne Reid's snow photograph from Seaforde in County Down
-
Andrea O'Hare
Misty weather in Katesbridge, County Down - Andrea O'Hare took this photograph
-
John Mallon
Another beautiful picture of early morning at Ligoniel Dam
-
David Brownlow
Winter among the rushes on Slieve Gullion
-
Dr Gavin Hughes
A picture postcard scene in Banbridge, County Down, by Dr Gavin Hughes
-
Liz Weir
Liz Weir took this photo of snow in the Glens of Antrim
-
Pacemaker
Walking the dog in the winter wonderland of Divis Mountain - a photograph from Pacemaker Press