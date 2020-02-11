Image copyright PA Media Image caption Politicians and police chiefs at the PSNI recruitment launch on 4 February

There is "no place for hate in our community" after a police social media post had to be removed due to racist responses, the Policing Board has said.

The PSNI Ballymena Facebook post was about a recruitment event with the Mid and East Antrim Inter-Ethnic Forum.

The event was aimed to encourage people from ethnic minorities to consider a career in policing.

However, police said some people "saw this as an opportunity to share hurtful and racist opinions" on social media.

"This in turn has caused unnecessary and unwarranted pain for those members of our community who took the time to come to the station to find out what a career in policing could mean for them," Ch Insp William Calderwood said.

"They have asked for the post to be removed and we respect their request."

The police are hoping to recruit 600 new officers.

More than 1,500 applications were received in the first 24 hours after the launch of last week's recruitment campaign.

The Policing Board said the responses to the Ballymena PSNI Facebook post were "deeply disappointing".

"As a Policing Board, we recognise the value of diversity in the PSNI and we want to make sure policing is an attractive and supported career choice for everyone in our community, particularly for people who are currently under-represented in the service," a spokesperson for the watchdog said.

Ch Insp Calderwood said police were reviewing the comments and would take action against anyone found to have committed an offence.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The police service is hoping to recruit 600 new officers

"It disgusts me that people who are prepared to step forward and consider taking on the challenging, but rewarding, career that is policing should be made to feel inferior," he said.

"If you are thinking about a career in policing please do not let the attitude of a small minority stand in your way."

A PSNI spokesman later told BBC News NI: "While the comments were certainly offensive so far we have not detected any criminal offences."

PSNI recruitment applications are open until 25 February, with the first part of the process handled by professional services firm Deloitte.

Later stages of selection, conducted by the PSNI, involve criminal background checks and physical tests.

The last campaign attracted about 6,000 applications in total.