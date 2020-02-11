Image copyright Niall Carson Image caption Mary Lou McDonald pictured with David Cullinane, who has been criticised for shouting "up the Ra" following the election

A family's plea over their murdered loved one's body and the prospects of a Sinn Féin taoiseach make the front pages in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Mary Lou McDonald appears on the front of both The Irish News and Daily Mirror.

"I want to be leader" is the Mirror's headline.

It says that the Sinn Féin president has begun contact with other parties to try and form a government in the Republic of Ireland.

On an impromptu walkabout in Dublin, Ms McDonald said: "I may well be the the next taoiseach."

That quote is the headline on the front of The Irish News.

Sinn Féin won 37 seats in Saturday's general election, one behind Fianna Fáil and two ahead of Fine Gael.

A party needs 80 seats in order to gain a majority in the 160-seat Dáil Éireann (Irish parliament).

The Irish News says that Ms McDonald has been in contact with a number of left-wing parties to see if a coalition government can be formed and said no-one "should be presumptuous" about who will go on to lead the country.

Both papers have said there has been criticism of Sinn Féin Waterford TD David Cullinane, who was filmed shouting "up the Ra" when talking to supporters after topping the poll in his constituency.

The family of County Tyrone murder victim Charlotte Murray appear on the front of both the News Letter and Belfast Telegraph.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Charlotte Murray's family want her body returned

On Monday, chef Johnny Miller was told he must serve a minimum of 16 years of a life sentence for murdering his 34-year-old former fiancée.

However, outside the court Charlotte's family said he should not be released until he reveals the location of Charlotte's body.

"We just want to say goodbye to Charlotte" is the News Letter's headline.

"Give it up, let us know what you have done with Charlotte," the family said.

While it pictures the Murray family, the Belfast Telegraph's lead story concerns loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson's upcoming trial for conspiracy.

Mr Bryson is being prosecuted alongside former Sinn Fein MLA Daithi McKay and a republican activist for allegedly conspiring to commit misconduct in a public office.

The charges relate to Mr Bryson's 2015 appearance before a Stormont committee, chaired by Mr McKay, which was investigating the sale of the National Asset Management Agency's (NAMA) Northern Ireland assets to a US investment fund.

The Telegraph says that Mr Bryson wants the DUP's "most powerful unelected figure", Timothy Johnston, to be a defence witness at the trial.

'Stench of decomposition'

Inside, the paper has several takes on Sinn Féin's electoral surge.

It quotes the DUP's Sammy Wilson, who warns the Republic's voters that Sinn Féin is "useless in government", while it also carries a warning from Ms McDonald to the UK government that Irish unity "is on the way".

Meanwhile, writing in the paper, former IRA prisoner Anthony McIntyre says that Sinn Fein's performance was aided by the "vacation" of former leader Gerry Adams.

"With him out of sight, the stench of decomposition that clung to his persona has faded to the point where what remains of it is no longer repellent to voters," he writes.

The Irish News has the good news that Northern Ireland remains free of the coronavirus.

It says that a patient who presented to Newry's Daisy Hill Hospital has reportedly tested negative for the virus.

Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The Gobbins coastal walk could be getting an extension

The News Letter says there has been significant progress on plans for an £11m expansion of the Gobbins coastal walk in County Antrim.

The extension would link the upper and lower paths around the walk.

On a similar theme, the Daily Mirror has the headline "Bridge idea is a bit of a stretch".

Structural engineer Ian Firth says there would be "a huge number of technical challenges" for a proposed bridge from Northern Ireland to Scotland.

However, he adds that "anything is possible if you throw enough money at it".