Mary Lou McDonald's party was head-and-shoulders above the rest during counts in many constituencies

The date 10 February will now represent two equally important moments for Mary Lou McDonald.

In 2018, it marked the day she took over from Gerry Adams as Sinn Féin president.

Two years later, it marks the moment the party, under her leadership, consolidated its best-ever result in an Irish election.

The party's surprise success from day one of the election count, where it took almost a quarter of first preference votes, showed no sign of stopping on Monday.

It topped the poll in 30 out of 39 constituencies and all five of the top first preference vote winners were Sinn Féin candidates.

However, with how the overall votes have fallen, we know that Sinn Féin will not necessarily end up in government despite its swathe of victories.

The magic number for winning a majority government in the Republic of Ireland is 80 seats.

None of the three big parties - Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and now Sinn Féin - will come close to that figure.

So what happens next?

Attempts to form a new coalition-of-sorts will formally get under way, although this will be complex.

Previous administrations in the Republic of Ireland have been forged this way too, but it's taken a while to get there.

In 2016, it took 70 days for a government to be formed after the parties agreed a confidence-and-supply agreement, which saw a Fine Gael-only cabinet, propped up by Fianna Fáil votes on key policy areas.

Micheál Martin could end up as taoiseach - but at what political price?

After all 160 seats in the Dáil (Irish parliament) have been declared, the parties are expected to reconvene in the chamber on 20 February.

But it seems unlikely that an agreement on who enters government will emerge in the next nine days.

Why is that?

Unlike in the last two Irish elections, which were dominated by the other two parties, the Sinn Féin breakthrough means there are more potential ways for a government to take shape.

Party president Mary Lou McDonald has already begun reaching out to some of the smaller parties - the Greens, Labour, Solidarity People Before Profit and the Social Democrats - to see if their numbers combined could be enough.

She said "the worst outcome" would be a government again featuring Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

But Sinn Féin may very well end up working with one of them, given that an entire coalition made up of left-wing parties seems numerically out of reach for now.

Then there is the bigger question of what Fianna Fáil - the party that's expected to end up with the most seats - does.

Leader Micheál Martin repeatedly said during the campaign he would not work with Sinn Féin, because of its historic links to the IRA.

But as the results began rolling in on Sunday, Mr Martin gave interviews appearing to hold the door open to the possibility of agreeing a new government with Sinn Féin.

He could still end up becoming the new taoiseach (Irish prime minister) - but at what political price?

Fine Gael has so far repeated its pledge that it will not enter government with Sinn Féin.

The party has been in government now for nine years and, facing a poor election result, may well decide to go into opposition and leave the task of governing to Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

In short, whichever way this falls, the three main parties have some difficult thinking to do.

Leo Varadkar will continue on - but for how long?

That is the question.

He will continue as acting taoiseach until a deal is agreed for a new government - effectively in office but without power.

Leo Varadkar seems out of the running to remain as taoiseach, but how long will he stay Fine Gael leader?

While he has gained a solid international reputation due to his role in the Brexit negotiations, voters didn't respond to that issue and already there have been some calls for the Fine Gael leader to stand down.

Former Fine Gael minister James Reilly said the party had made a "number of mistakes" in the campaign - but Mr Varadkar's deputy, Simon Coveney, defended him and insisted he should remain at the top.

The significance of what has happened cannot be overstated.

The Republic of Ireland has voted, in the most part, for the same two centre-right parties for decades.

Even if Sinn Féin does not make it into power this time, it will be hard for any party who does enter government to overlook what Irish voters have told them at the polls.

Time - and possibly plenty of it - will tell.