Two Northern Irish brothers are to direct a follow-up to the cult film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Andy and Ryan Tohill have been selected as directors for what has been described as a "reboot" of the horror classic.

On his Twitter account, Andy Tohill confirmed the news, posting: "It's gonna be some journey!"

The brothers directed their first feature film in Northern Ireland, The Dig, in 2017.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was made in 1974 and has become one of the most influential horror films of all time.

It tells the story of a group of friends who wander into the home of a family of cannibals.

Its most famous character was the chainsaw wielding killer, Leatherface.

It was originally banned in the UK by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) who refused to issue it with an X certificate in 1975.

It was released on video in 1981, but did not receive a formal 18 certificate for cinema release in the UK until 1999, 25 years after it was made.

However, it is now recognised by critics as one of the greatest horror films ever.

It also led to a number of sequels but, according to the movie magazine Variety, the Tohills version will be a "reboot" of the film although exact plot details have not been revealed.

Ulster western

Andy and Ryan Tohill have worked in the TV and film industry in Northern Ireland for a number of years.

Andy is a film studies graduate from Queen's University, while Ryan has a visual arts degree from Ulster University.

The Dig was awarded the title of Best Film at the 2018 Galway Film Fleadh and was also shown at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Described by some critics as an "Ulster western", it told the story of a convicted murderer forced to help search for his victim's body.

It was shot in the countryside around Ballymena.

The Guardian called it a "tense thriller", while the Irish Times called it "a classic western movie set on an Irish bog."

The Dig was developed through Northern Ireland Screen's New Talent Focus scheme which aims to deliver a debut feature by a Northern Irish writing, directing and producing team each year.

NI Screen provides development funding and production funding of up to £226,000 towards films in the scheme.

Other films funded through the New Talent scheme include A Bump Along the Way, which premiered in 2019, A Bad Day for the Cut and The Survivalist.