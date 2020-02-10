Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The gang broke into a house on Edenmore Street

A number of people have been injured after a gang of armed burglars targeted a house in Derry.

A group of men believed to have been armed with an iron bar and other weapons forced their way into the property in Edenmore Street.

The attack happened just before 04:00 GMT on Monday. None of the victims are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

The police have appealed for information.