Image copyright Pacemaker Press Image caption Gary and Heather Talbot were convicted of a range of sex offences

A County Down couple convicted of a range of child sexual offences have been jailed for a total of 24 years.

Gary Talbot, 60, from Newcastle, 60, was sentenced to 15 years for crimes including two rapes, gross indecency and indecent assault.

His wife Heather, 59, was given a nine-year sentence including aiding and abetting her husband to rape a child.

She was told told she must serve six years in prison, while Gary Talbot will serve half of his term in jail.

He will serve the other seven-and-a-half years on supervised licence.