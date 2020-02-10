Image copyright David Nixon Image caption Strong winds lashed Newcastle, County Down, on Sunday

A yellow weather warning for wind, snow and ice is in place across Northern Ireland.

The warning, which came into force at midnight on Sunday, will continue until midnight on Tuesday,

Snow showers and icy surfaces are likely to lead to travel disruption, according to the Met Office.

The air across Northern Ireland on Monday and Tuesday originated in Canada and will bring a mix of rain, sleet and snow showers across Northern Ireland.

It will also bring probably the coldest air of the winter so far and it will feel bitterly cold due to a significant wind chill.

Snow will settle on hills above 150-200m and the snow line may lower later on Monday.

Several centimetres of snow will accumulate over the higher ground especially in northern and western counties, which is likely to mean further disruption later on Monday and Tuesday morning.

Unsettled weather is expected for most of the coming week, but it will turn milder towards the weekend as another - currently unnamed - storm approaches.

There is a further warning of snow and ice on Wednesday.

Ireland was struck by Storm Ciara over the weekend and while the storm has moved away into Scandinavia, its impact is still being felt.

Snow on Slieve Croob, County Down, on Monday morning

The highest recorded wind gust was 64mph at Killowen in County Down on Sunday, but gusts of over 70mph were recorded in County Donegal.

More than two inches (abut 50mm) of rain fell in many areas and just under 60mm was recorded at Lough Fea on the lower slopes of the Sperrin Mountains.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey announced emergency funding for councils following overnight flooding on Saturday night due to Storm Ciara.

About 14,000 homes and businesses were without power in the Republic on Sunday due to the bad weather, which coincided with the start of counting in the country's general election.

There were also a smaller number of power cuts in Northern Ireland.

The opening ceremony to celebrate Galway's year as European Capital of Culture was cancelled on Saturday morning as organisers said it was "deemed unsafe to go ahead".

Gusts of wind of 60mph are forecast. This is the scene at Ballintoy on Sunday

Silent Valley Reservoir, a popular visitor site in the Mourne Mountains, was closed "until further notice" as Northern Ireland Water considers the potential impact of the weather.

Storm Ciara was the third locally-named storm of the winter season after Storm Atiyah in December and Storm Brendan last month.

Storm Brendan led to power cuts affecting thousands of customers, while part of the sea wall at Carrickfergus, County Antrim, collapsed.

Met Éireann said the "unsettled weather with strong winds and potentially stormy conditions look set to continue into the early days of next week, with cold weather prevailing".

It said there was a higher risk of coastal flooding due to spring tides, high seas and stormy conditions, especially for southern, western, and north-western coasts.