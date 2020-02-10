Child and baby in house attacked by petrol bomb

A child and baby have escaped without injury after a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in Dungannon.

It happened in the Killymaddy Hill area of the County Tyrone town on Sunday, and also involved a bench reportedly used to ram the front of the house.

Police have arrested a 34-year-old man and a 15-year-old male in connection with the incident.

A man and a woman were also in the property at the time of the attack, and escaped unharmed.

'A terrifying ordeal'

Police first received a report of two people arriving at the house at about 21:05 GMT.

Police say it is believed one of them may have been armed with a knife.

A pane of glass was broken by the bench used to ram the front of the property, and a second petrol bomb is understood to have been thrown into the house.

"None of the occupants in the house, which included a man and a woman and young child and a baby, were injured, however this must have been a terrifying ordeal for them," said Detective Sergeant Robinson.

"This was a reckless attack which could have had a devastating impact, resulting in serious injury or worse."

The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, and the 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences, including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Both men remain in custody at this time.

Police have said they are working to establish a motive for what happened, and are appealing to anyone who was in the area at about 21:00 GMT and may have witnessed anything to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone who may have been in the area earlier in the evening and saw anything unusual to come forward.