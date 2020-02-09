Masked pair armed with gun forced from property

Two masked assailants, one armed with a gun, were forced out of a property in Belfast after they demanded money.

Police said the aggravated burglary happened in the Sandhurst Drive area at about 17.40 GMT on Saturday.

"They demanded money from the occupants before being forced out of the property and running off," said Det Sgt Rachel Miskelly, of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

"It is not believed at this stage that anything was taken."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.