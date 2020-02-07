The health regulator has said it is registering a new provider to take over the management and operation of Valley Nursing Home in Clogher, County Tyrone.

The nursing home was ordered to close by the RQIA in December over a range of serious concerns about its operation.

More than 70 people with specialist needs live in it.

Healthcare Ireland, a group which currently owns and manages five nursing homes in Northern Ireland, has signed an agreement to manage the home.

A spokesperson for Healthcare Ireland said they had worked closely with the RQIA.

Image caption Valley Nursing Home said it was committed to providing the highest level of care to its residents, "and continues to do so".

"The residents of the Valley Nursing Home have a range of complex and unique healthcare needs and our aim is to make the changes necessary to ensure that the home will be fit for purpose as soon as possible.

"We have secured a financial commitment from the current owner to invest what is needed in both the short and the long term. Our immediate focus will be a review of staffing, skills and training requirements to get all aspects of the service back up to regulatory standards."

The RQIA chief executive, Olive Macleod, said it was good news and that the watchdog will work closely with the new provider to stabilise and improve the home.