Translink report suspected IT hack to the police

Bus and train operator Translink has reported a suspected hack of its internal IT systems to the police, the BBC understands.

The firm confirmed it has reported an "incident" to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) after experiencing difficulties with its internal IT systems.

Bus and train services have not been affected, a spokesperson said.

They added that there "is no evidence any data has been compromised".

"We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the spokesperson said.

Passenger and timetable information is still available from the Translink website and contact centre.