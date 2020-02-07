Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police searched the area around Silverwood Industrial Estate in Lurgan

A bomb found attached to a lorry in County Armagh which it is believed was intended for a Brexit day attack makes the front pages of the Irish News and the Daily Mirror on Friday.

Police believe the Continuity IRA (CIRA) was responsible for the device which was located at Silverwood Industrial Estate in Lurgan on Tuesday and made safe.

Police said they first received a report about an explosive device in a lorry at Belfast docks on 31 January - the date the UK left the EU.

A search was conducted but nothing was found and following a more detailed report the device was found in Lurgan.

The Irish News says that in a statement to the newspaper, the CIRA said the placing of the device was timed to coincide with Britain's exit from the EU.

The paper says it understands that although the device had the potential to kill, it was small and "would not have caused significant damage to infrastructure".

Elsewhere, the "barbaric" killing of a mother and daughter last year features on the front pages of the Belfast Telegraph and the News Letter.

An inquest has heard Scottish manual worker Russell Steele, 38, killed his partner Giselle Marimon-Herrera, 37, from Colombia, before raping and killing her 15-year-old daughter Allison at a flat in Newry, County Down.

Steele, was also found dead in the apartment at Glin Ree Court, and was found to have taken his own life.

The Belfast Telegraph reports that the family of Ms Marimon-Herrera have said they are "absolutely devastated" by the deaths of Giselle and Allison.

Coroner Joe McCrisken said the inquest at Armagh Courthouse was "one of the most difficult" he had ever presided over.

He said the "barbaric" killings were "an impulsive act carried out by an individual with a history of aggression and violence".

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Giselle Marimon-Herrera and her daughter Allison were found dead in March 2019

The Belfast Telegraph also reports comments from PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne that the force is "wrestling" with budget pressures of £53m ahead of the end of the current financial year.

The police service is hoping to recruit 600 new officers as part of a recruitment campaign.

Mr Byrne told a Policing Board meeting it was his duty to balance the budget by the end of March and that if he does not get the necessary support the "effects could be quite dramatic".

A number of the newspapers report on a conversation between the mother of murdered County Armagh man Paul Quinn and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald.

The 21-year-old from County Armagh was beaten to death in a barn near Oram, County Monaghan in 2007.

Speaking at the time, Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy said Mr Quinn had links to criminality

The Irish News reports that Mrs McDonald has now told Breege Quinn that Mr Murphy would write to the family.

On Thursday, Mrs Quinn told Mrs McDonald she wanted Mr Murphy to say publicly her son was not a criminal.

On Wednesday, Mr Murphy withdrew the remarks and apologised to the Quinn family for the hurt they had caused.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Solar Orbiter is among the European Space Agency's most complex missions

Finally, the Belfast Telegraph has an interview with a Northern Ireland scientist who will be at the launch of Solar Orbiter on Sunday - Europe's grand mission to understand the detailed workings of the Sun.

Professor Louise Harra, originally from Lurgan, is in the United States preparing for the launch which is set to take place from Cape Canaveral.

She says childhood visits to the Armagh Planetarium were an inspiration.

Solar Orbiter is a €1.5bn (£1.3bn) project of the European Space Agency (Esa) with a big input from the US.

Its goal is to help scientists better understand what drives the Sun's dynamic behaviour.