Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Larne FC has raised issues about the abuse of players by fans

A football club has said that "vile" taunts from supporters are endangering the wellbeing of its players.

Larne officials said the abuse included references to suicide and the death of parents.

Details were contained in a letter sent to other clubs and which has been seen by BBC News NI.

In response the Northern Ireland Football League said it intended to address improper conduct by spectators.

In the letter, Larne club secretary Archie Smyth said one of their players had been subjected to "constant, targeted, personal abuse".

'Health and wellbeing of players'

Mr Smyth wrote: "If we continue to allow our players to be subjected to such malicious and targeted chanting, we put the health and wellbeing of our players in jeopardy.

"We raise this issue not to silence crowds or to molly-coddle players … we raise this issue to challenge and eradicate behaviour that is not welcome in our stadia."

In the letter, dated 29 January, Larne called for urgent action.

Image copyright Noel Moan/pacemaker Image caption Warrenpoint Town FC said their keeper Mark Byrne was subjected to sectarian abuse

Two days later, the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) - which is responsible for the top three leagues in Northern Ireland, as well as cup competitions - issued a public statement outlining its concern about player safety.

The following day, trouble broke out at an Irish Cup tie between Warrenpoint Town and Ballymena United.

Towards the end of the match, the Warrenpoint goalkeeper Mark Byrne left his goal and went into the crowd.

Warrenpoint later claimed he had been subjected to sectarian verbal abuse, something which was denied by Ballymena United.

'Tools, knowledge, and support'

Investigations into the trouble are being carried out by the police, and the Irish Football Association.

In its letter, Larne suggested the establishment of a player representative body to deal with player welfare issues, including abuse from supporters.

In a statement released last week, the NIFL said it would "develop a plan to support its member clubs in a collaborative framework" and encourage "football-focused spectator conduct with appropriate tools, knowledge and support to address improper spectator conduct".

If you or someone you know are feeling emotionally distressed or impacted by suicide, a list of organisations which can be contacted for support can be found on the BBC website.