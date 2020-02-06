Image copyright Google Image caption The disorder happened at Victoria Parade in the New Lodge area

Police officers have been attacked during disorder in which 50 to 100 people gathered in the New Lodge area of north Belfast on Wednesday night.

The PSNI said a man was taken to hospital after being assaulted.

The man in his 30s was treated for a number of injuries, including to his hand. It was reported that three men had attacked him.

Officers had responded to reports of a large number of people gathered in Victoria Parade at about 19:40 GMT.

When they arrived in the area, officers found up to 100 people present and a trolley had been set on fire.

'Disgraceful behaviour'

Police then came under attack by a number of people, some of whom were masked and threw masonry at officers. No one was injured.

Ch Insp Kelly Moore said it was "disgraceful behaviour".

"The actions of those involved were despicable and the local community deserves better.

"Residents of north Belfast should not be subjected to this type of reckless behaviour, which I have no doubt will have left those impacted feeling frightened in their homes.

"The community rightly deserves to live in peace."

The police have appealed for information.