Bomb found on lorry 'was intended for Brexit attack'

A bomb found in County Armagh may have been intended for a Brexit day attack, police believe.

The device was uncovered attached to a lorry on Monday.

Police said they first received a report about an explosive device in a lorry at Belfast docks on 31 January - the date the UK left the EU.

The report claimed that the lorry was due to travel by ferry to Scotland and a search was conducted but nothing was found.

On Monday, a more detailed report helped locate the device at Silverwood Industrial Estate in Lurgan. Police believe dissident republicans were responsible.

Det Sgt Sean Wright said the "only conclusion that we can draw is that once again dissident republicans have shown a total disregard for the community, for businesses and for wider society."

He added that "had this vehicle travelled and the device had exploded at any point along the M1, across the Westlink or into the Harbour estate the risks posed do not bear thinking about".

Police say they worked with a haulage company, who own the lorry, to search about 400 vehicles and locate the explosive device.

It was made safe by ammunition technical officer (ATO).

Det Sgt Wright appealed for information, in particular from anyone who noticed any suspicious activity at Silverwood Industrial Estate between 16:00 and 22:00 on 31 January.