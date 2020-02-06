Image caption The project would see seven large gas storage caverns hollowed out under the lough

NI's main conservation groups have come out against a plan to develop gas storage caverns underneath Larne Lough.

They are opposed on environmental grounds and believe the potential impact on wildlife and habitats has not been properly assessed.

Infrastrata, Harland & Wolff's new owner, is the firm behind the project.

It said the facility would store 500 million cubic metres of gas and provide security of power supply for a generation.

The project would see seven large storage caverns hollowed out using solution mining.

The brine solution created would be pumped across land before being discharged into the North Channel near Islandmagee in County Antrim.

The sea there is a protected area, as is Larne Lough which supports important tern colonies.

Umbrella group opposed

Some elements of the construction plan have already been approved, but a marine licence for work on the seabed is still outstanding.

A public consultation on the project closes on Friday.

In a joint response, the conservation groups said they are opposed to it.

An umbrella group, the Northern Ireland Marine Task Force, represents the conservation organisations involved.

It includes:

RSPB NI

Ulster Wildlife

the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust

the National Trust

Friends of the Earth

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful

WWF

the Marine Conservation Society

the Irish Whale and Dolphin Group

Northern Ireland Environment Link

The groups have a combined membership of 100,000 people.

The task force said they were against the pumping of "super saline brine" into the sea and that construction of the discharge pipe could displace marine life, especially the protected harbour porpoise.

The North Channel is considered one of the best habitats for it in the UK.

The group also said the information provided by developers in a 2010 environmental impact statement was "out of date" and the need for the project was questionable given the climate debate and commitments to restrict the use of fossil fuels.

It also raised concerns about construction noise and the impact on fish and foraging birds.