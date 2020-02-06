Image copyright Lorcan Doherty Image caption Francie Brolly was a long-standing member of Sinn Féin but quit the party in 2018

The former Sinn Féin MLA Francie Brolly has died. He was in his early 80s.

Mr Brolly represented the East Londonderry constituency at Stormont from 2003 until his retirement in 2010.

He was an outspoken critic of abortion and in 2018 he resigned his membership of Sinn Féin in protest over the party's policy on terminations.

Both Mr Brolly, his wife, Anne, and their son Proinnsias later joined the anti-abortion republican party, Aontú, which was formed just over a year ago.

Aontú's deputy leader, Derry City Councillor Anne McCloskey, told BBC News NI she was "heartbroken" at news of her friend's death.

She said Mr Brolly was at home with his wife on Wednesday night and died unexpectedly in the middle of the night.

Dr McCloskey said his family were "devastated".

Francie Brolly, who was a former teacher from Dungiven, was also a musician and songwriter who spoke Irish.

Dr McCloskey acknowledged it had been a" very difficult decision" for them to leave Sinn Féin - a party they supported since they were teenagers.

Aontú leader, Peadar Tóibín, said: "He was a founding member of Aontú and his passing is a great loss to all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anne, children, extended family and friends."

Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill also paid tribute to Mr Brolly in a statement on Thursday morning describing him as a "committed Irish republican".

"Francie Brolly was a significant figure in the political life of east Derry for many years and will be missed by many," she said.

"As a teacher, activist, campaigner and elected representative, he helped shape the community in his native Dungiven and further afield.

"Aside from politics, Francie also made a huge contribution to the musical and cultural world with his songs he recorded and performed alongside his wife, Anne and his love of the Irish language."

Another son of the couple, Joe Brolly, is a well-known gaelic games pundit and was a member of the All-Ireland winning Derry Gaelic Football team of 1993.