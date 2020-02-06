Image caption There has been a significant increase in the number of autistic pupils in Northern Ireland's schools in recent years

The umbrella body for teachers' unions has accused MLAs of "bad politics" in claiming it supports mandatory autism training for teachers.

MLAs voted to introduce mandatory training for trainee teachers, teachers and classroom assistants on Monday.

During the course of the debate some MLAs claimed all of the teaching unions had called for the move.

But in a letter to party chief whips the Northern Ireland Teachers' Council (NITC) said that was "not the case".

That had led to calls for the Department of Education (DE) to introduce mandatory autism training for teachers.

On Monday, MLAs debated a motion brought forward by DUP MLA Pam Cameron calling on Education Minister Peter Weir to explore the introduction of mandatory autism training for all teachers and classroom assistants.

Mandatory autism training call

In proposing the motion, Ms Cameron, the chairperson of the all-party group on autism at Stormont, said the move was supported by the Ulster Teachers' Union, the National Association of Teachers and the National Education Union.

MLAs supported an amendment to Ms Cameron's motion by Green Party MLA Rachel Woods calling on the Education Minister "to introduce mandatory autism training for all trainee teachers, teachers and classroom assistants".

Ms Woods said: "All of the teachers' unions in Northern Ireland support the introduction of mandatory autism training."

During the debate, a number of other MLAs also made similar statements.

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said all the teacher unions supported it, while Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said: "The teaching unions are very much in favour of mandatory autism training."

DUP MLA Gary Middleton MLA also said: "All the teachers' unions in Northern Ireland support the introduction of mandatory autism training."

However, in their subsequent letter to party whips, which has been seen by BBC News NI, the NITC said that four of the five teaching unions had not called for the mandatory training.

'Undermines public confidence'

The Ulster Teachers' Union (UTU) has previously said it supports the introduction of training.

However, the NITC also represents the NASUWT, the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO), the National Education Union (NEU) and the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT).

"It is not the case that all teacher unions support the call for the immediate introduction of mandatory autism training," said the NITC letter.

"The Northern Ireland Teachers' Council (NITC) - which represents the five recognised unions in Northern Ireland - has not made this call; nor have four of our member unions.

"Making claims such as this is bad politics and undermines public confidence in our political system."

The letter also called on parties to meet unions on the matter.

There is no indication as to when the mandatory training will be introduced, or what form it will take.