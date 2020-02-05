Image caption Most MoT tests for cars and light vehicles have been suspended

The infrastructure minister has said she is seeking legal advice on reducing MoT tests from every year to every two years.

Nichola Mallon also told the infrastructure committee at Stormont she was unable to say when the MoT service will return to normal.

Most MoT tests for cars and light vehicles in Northern Ireland have been suspended.

Two independent reviews are currently underway into the MoT system.

Tests were suspended after cracks were found in most vehicle lifts in Northern Ireland's 15 MoT centres.

Mrs Mallon said an engineering company has been appointed to advise on what went wrong, which lifts can be repaired or whether equipment should be hired or purchased.

But she said, she would not speculate on a date when the system will be fully operational.

Temporary exemption certificates have been given to drivers whose MoTs have expired but who are unable to have them tested.

These certificates cannot be issued to taxis or four-year-old cars, which have never been through an MoT test before, meaning they do not have an MoT test certificate to extend.

But Mrs Mallon announced on Wednesday she would be extending the exemptions to three-year-old vans.

"In terms of moving the MoT from annually to biannually, it is certainly something I have requested legal advice on and I am actively considering," she said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she has concerns over the inspection of centres

She added that the entire system needed reviewed.

"It's to understand what happened here and take a look at the entire system and how it operates."

Concerns

Ms Mallon said she had concerns around the inspections of the MOT centres, including why cracks in machinery were only identified in November.

Committee member Roy Beggs raised the prospect that in four months time, when the exemption certificates for vehicles run out, there will be a huge backlog trying to get tested.

He asked if the exemption certificates could be extended.

Mrs Mallon explained that temporary exemption certificates (TEC) could legally only be extended to a maximum of six months.

MoT tests for heavy goods vehicles, motorcycles and buses are continuing as normal.