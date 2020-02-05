Image copyright News Letter Image caption Front page of the News Letter on Wednesday

The News Letter's front page says leaked health service data has revealed "the grim scale of the health crisis" in Northern Ireland, with some patients waiting more than five years before a first consultant appointment.

It says the internal health service waiting list document covers the Belfast Health Trust and shows some "remarkable waits".

The newspaper adds that the last figures at the end of November showed there were 306,180 patients waiting to see a consultant for the first time - of those 108,582 were waiting more than a year.

It says the longest waits are for rheumatology, "where routine appointments involve a wait of more than five years".

The Belfast Health Trust said it "fully acknowledges that our hospital waiting times are too long" and was "very sorry" for that.

It said cutting waiting times was "a key priority for the health service".

The Belfast Telegraph on its front page highlights Sinn Féin MLA Conor Murphy's previous claim that murdered County Armagh man Paul Quinn was involved in smuggling and criminality.

Mr Quinn, was beaten to death in a barn at Oram, County Monaghan, in October 2007.

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald has said Mr Murphy will apologise to the family of Mr Quinn.

The newspaper also reports on how an independent inquiry has found a breast surgeon who grew up in Northern Ireland was able to go on performing unnecessary operations for years due to a "dysfunctional" healthcare system.

An independent inquiry into Ian Paterson's malpractice has recommended the recall of his 11,000 patients for their surgery to be assessed.

Paterson is serving a 20-year jail term for 17 counts of wounding with intent.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ian Paterson carried out hundreds of botched and needless operations

The Irish News says on its front page that Sinn Féin will attend future PSNI passing-out ceremonies once recommendations to "demilitarise" the police training regime are implemented.

Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill attended the launch of a PSNI recruitment campaign on Tuesday, along with a number of other politicians.

Ms O'Neill said her attendance at the launch "speaks volumes" about her party's position.

A number of the newspapers, including the Irish News and News Letter note that the report into the Renewable Heat Incentive Scheme (RHI), which led to the collapse of devolution in 2017, will be published on Friday 13 March.

The scheme was set up to encourage the use of renewable energy sources, but it closed in 2016 after concerns were raised about cost controls.

An inquiry, chaired by Sir Patrick Coghlin, was established in 2017.

An academic who has spent years researching the issues surrounding suicide in Northern Ireland features prominently in the Daily Mirror.

Ulster University professor Siobhan O'Neill has penned an article for the newspaper and called for a strategy to tackle the issue to be "adequately resourced".

Finally, the Mirror, along with several of the papers, carry a heart-warming story on some unique U2 memorabilia which has been donated to Concern Worldwide's shop in Holywood, County Down.

Image caption Some unique U2 memorabilia has been donated to a charity shop in County Down

Maggie Mooney from Mullingar, County Westmeath, has handed over a collection of album covers, concert programmes, CDs and tickets which was amassed by her mother Brigid who worked for the band until the late 1990s.

One of Brigid's last wishes before she died 12 years ago was to leave her U2 collection to charity.

"She was like a mother to them, and they were very good to her," Maggie said.